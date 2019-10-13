PM Narendra Modi pens poem on his 'conversation' with ocean at Mamallapuram

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The early morning stroll on the Mamallapuram beach brought out the poet in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi said while strolling on the beach, he got lost in "conversation" with the ocean.

"This conversation carries the world of my feelings. I am sharing the feeling with you in the form of a poem," he wrote on Twitter in Hindi on Sunday.

कल महाबलीपुरम में सवेरे तट पर टहलते-टहलते सागर से संवाद करने में खो गया।



ये संवाद मेरा भाव-विश्व है।



इस संवाद भाव को शब्दबद्ध करके आपसे साझा कर रहा हूं- pic.twitter.com/JKjCAcClws — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 13, 2019

Modi on Saturday had released a three-minute video of his plog on the beach where he was seen collecting waste and urged the people to ensure that public places are clean and tidy.

In the eight-paragraph signed poem, Modi describes the ocean's relationship with the sun, the waves, and its pain.

His collection of poems titled "A Journey" is already available.