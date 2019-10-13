Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra means BJP is winning assembly elections, taunts Yogi Adityanath

Addressing a poll rally in Umarkhed, Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committed to the elimination of terrorism.

Published: 13th October 2019 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 11:46 PM   |  A+A-

UP CM Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

YAVATMAL: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's presence in Maharashtra for the poll campaign means the BJP is going to win "100 per cent", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday.

Addressing a poll rally in Umarkhed, Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committed to the elimination of terrorism.

Praising Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, he said the duo has established the concept of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Superior India) through the move.

"I learnt at Nanded airport that Rahul Gandhi is to address rallies in Maharashtra.

Gandhi landing in Maharashtra means the BJP is 100 per cent going to win the election," Adityanath said.

"Whichever party Gandhi is going to support is bound to lose.

Gandhi's presence has confirmed the Congress and NCP's defeat," he added.

Adityanath, who campaigned for BJP candidate Namdev Sasane, further urged the people to vote for the BJP to fast- track schemes meant for the welfare of farmers.

The election to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly is scheduled for October 21.

The poll result will be out on October 24.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Rahul Gandhi congress BJP Maharashtra assembly elections Maharashtra polls
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp