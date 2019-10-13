Six people on their way to attend funeral die after SUV tumbles down gorge in Uttrakhand

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Six persons died on Sunday and 12 were left injured after an SUV vehicle tumbled down a gorge in Uttrakhand's Chamoli district. The rescue operations are on with rescuing the injured.

A Mahindra Maxx vehicle was carrying 18 people who were travelling to attend a funeral from Deval to Ghaas area.

NK Joshi, disaster management officer, Chamoli district said, "The state disaster management force has rescued all the injured who are being treated in a government hospital in Tharali. The investigation has been launched into the matter as to look into what went wrong".

As the vehicle tumbled down 200 feet deep gorge, locals rushed to the spot for help and called the police and emergency 108 services.

The police and ambulance reached the spot within 20 minutes and rescued people trapped in the bus.

The passengers received odd injuries including multiple fractures, head injuries, broken ribs, ligaments, dislocated shoulders which left them bruised and battered all over their bodies.

In July 2018, after few days of a bus accident in Pauri district killing 48 people, Uttarakhand high court took note of road safety issues in Uttarakhand.

The court had ordered the state government ‘road-safety audit’ of the entire state within a period of one month and to take remedial measures thereafter and to construct parapets, crash barriers and erect signboards on all the 1000 vulnerable points within three months.