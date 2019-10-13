Home Nation

Six people on their way to attend funeral die after SUV tumbles down gorge in Uttrakhand

A Mahindra Maxx vehicle was carrying 18 people who were travelling to attend a funeral from Deval to Ghaas area.

Published: 13th October 2019 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

For representational purposes

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Six persons died on Sunday and 12 were left injured after an SUV vehicle tumbled down a gorge in Uttrakhand's Chamoli district. The rescue operations are on with rescuing the injured. 

A Mahindra Maxx vehicle was carrying 18 people who were travelling to attend a funeral from Deval to Ghaas area.

NK Joshi, disaster management officer, Chamoli district said, "The state disaster management force has rescued all the injured who are being treated in a government hospital in Tharali. The investigation has been launched into the matter as to look into what went wrong".

As the vehicle tumbled down 200 feet deep gorge, locals rushed to the spot for help and called the police and emergency 108 services. 

The police and ambulance reached the spot within 20 minutes and rescued people trapped in the bus. 

The passengers received odd injuries including multiple fractures, head injuries, broken ribs, ligaments, dislocated shoulders which left them bruised and battered all over their bodies.

In July 2018, after few days of a bus accident in Pauri district killing 48 people, Uttarakhand high court took note of road safety issues in Uttarakhand. 

The court had ordered the state government ‘road-safety audit’ of the entire state within a period of one month and to take remedial measures thereafter and to construct parapets, crash barriers and erect signboards on all the 1000 vulnerable points within three months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
road accident Chamoli district
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp