Home Nation

Third Uttar Pradesh BJP leader shot dead in one week, motive unclear

On October 8, BJP leader Chaudhary Yashpal Singh was gunned down in a similar manner in Deoband, and two days later, another leader called Kabir Tiwari was killed in Basti. 

Published: 13th October 2019 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

gunshot, shooting,

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

SAHARANPUR (UP): Another Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh, the third such murder in the state in the past one week.

BJP corporator Dhara Singh, 47, who was also employed as a sector-in-charge at a local sugar mill, was on his way to work from his residence in Deoband, Saharanpur, on Saturday when he was stopped by two bike-borne assailants near a railway crossing.

The assailants opened fire, killing Singh on the spot.

Saharanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar said: "Unidentified assailants opened fire at Dhara Singh near Rankhandi railway crossing. Fatally injured Singh was declared brought dead at a community health centre. His body has been sent for post-mortem."

The police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

"We are speaking to the family members of the deceased and trying to ascertain the possible motive behind the murder," the SSP said.

On October 8, BJP leader Chaudhary Yashpal Singh was gunned down in a similar manner in Deoband. Two days later, another BJP leader Kabir Tiwari, also a former student leader, was shot dead in Basti which led to student groups going on rampage and burning down government vehicles.

Basti SP Pankaj Kumar was later transferred and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi, said: "Initial findings suggest Pankaj Kumar's negligence in handling the cases. Kumar has been found guilty of irresponsible functioning. It was found that he did not properly ensure the checklist issued by the DIG Range, Basti."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP BJP leader murder political murder Uttar Pradesh Crime Uttar Pradesh BJP Saharanpur
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp