Union Minister Giriraj Singh distances himself from movie based on him

The Minister of Animal Husbandry cited that the makers didn't seek his permission before releasing the film's poster and he is not interested in such a medium.

Published: 13th October 2019 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

Giriraj Singh

Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh (File Photo|PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Just a day after a purported movie poster with a name "Haan Mai Giriraj hoon" emerged, the union minister on whose life the film is based, has distanced himself from it. The Minister said the moviemakers didn't seek his permission before releasing the said poster and he is not interested in such a medium.

Earlier, Dinkar Film Productions released the poster of the film named after union minister Giriraj Singh on social media. The name of the film is - "Har Gareeb, Zarooratmand ki awaz hoon, haan main Giriraj hoon" (I am the voice of every poor and needy, yes I am Giriraj).

There are three larger than life-size photos of Singh on the poster, where the union minister of Animal Husbandry is seen with a mark of 'tilak' on his forehead.

Giriraj Singh has been projected as the messiah of every poor and needy in this film. However, roles haven't been assigned so far and the plot is yet to be finalised. But with Giriraj Singh himself urging the filmmakers to desist from making such posters on him, the future of this film remains uncertain.

Singh is the Member of Parliament from the Begusarai parliamentary constituency in the 17th Lok Sabha. This time he defeated Kanhaiya Kumar of the JNU fame from there.

