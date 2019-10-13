Union Minister Giriraj Singh distances himself from movie based on him

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Just a day after a purported movie poster with a name "Haan Mai Giriraj hoon" emerged, the union minister on whose life the film is based, has distanced himself from it. The Minister said the moviemakers didn't seek his permission before releasing the said poster and he is not interested in such a medium.

Earlier, Dinkar Film Productions released the poster of the film named after union minister Giriraj Singh on social media. The name of the film is - "Har Gareeb, Zarooratmand ki awaz hoon, haan main Giriraj hoon" (I am the voice of every poor and needy, yes I am Giriraj).

इस पोस्टर को बनाने वाले ने न हमसे कोई संपर्क किया है,न मेरी अनुमति है और न इस तरह के किसी भी चीज़ में मेरी रुचि है।

इसलिए आग्रह है ऐसे पोस्टर न बनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/ERLSYMvgAZ — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) October 13, 2019

There are three larger than life-size photos of Singh on the poster, where the union minister of Animal Husbandry is seen with a mark of 'tilak' on his forehead.

Giriraj Singh has been projected as the messiah of every poor and needy in this film. However, roles haven't been assigned so far and the plot is yet to be finalised. But with Giriraj Singh himself urging the filmmakers to desist from making such posters on him, the future of this film remains uncertain.

Singh is the Member of Parliament from the Begusarai parliamentary constituency in the 17th Lok Sabha. This time he defeated Kanhaiya Kumar of the JNU fame from there.