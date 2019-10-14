Home Nation

Bajrang Dal convener murdered RSS leader in MP over business rivalry, says police

Another case of a saffron outfit leader having allegedly plotted the killing of a Right- wing Hindu outfit leader has come to the fore in the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

Image of Bajrang Dal supporters used fr representational purpose (File | PTI)

BHOPAL: Another case of a saffron outfit leader having allegedly plotted the killing of a Right-wing Hindu outfit leader has come to the fore in the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

Investigations into the October 9 assassination of RSS-VHP leader Yuvraj Singh Chauhan in Mandsaur town revealed that the murder was hatched allegedly by Deepak Tanwar and Vicky Gausar. Gausar is Mandsaur city Bajrang Dal convener, Mandsaur district police superintendent Hitesh Chaudhary said on Sunday.

“On Friday, four men, all of them involved in the October 9 killing, were arrested and firearms used in the killing were seized. Their interrogation revealed that it was Tanwar and his close friend-cum-Bajrang Dal leader Gausar who planned entire matter out of various reasons, including cut throat business rivalry in cable TV business,” Chaudhary added.

Both Tanwar and Chouhan were in cable TV business, and had stakes in other businesses. The bitter business rivalry had assumed such proportions that Deepak feared being killed by Yuvraj’s aides in the ongoing festive season, the police said.

Both, Tanwar and Gausar had also put Chauhan on target, over the 2017 murder of one of their aides that happened due to stakes in illegal fishing business. The duo who along with two other aides are on the run, is said to have suspected Chauhan’s hand in the 2017 killing.

