Home Nation

Centre’s move to privatise Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited ruffles feathers in Assam

The protestors on Monday vented their ire by burning the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and chanting anti-BJP slogans.

Published: 14th October 2019 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Bharat Petroleum, Petrol pump, BPCL

Picture for representational purpose (File Photo |EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Centre’s move to privatise Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has triggered outrage in Assam. The BPCL holds 61.65 per cent share of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) which is located in the state’s Golaghat district.

The NRL is very dear to the Assamese as it is a fruit of historic Assam Accord of 1985 signed between All Assam Students’ Union and the then Rajiv Gandhi government at the end of a six-year-long bloody anti-immigrants’ agitation.

The protestors on Monday vented their ire by burning the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and chanting anti-BJP slogans. They made it clear that they would not allow the BPCL subsidiary’s privatization.

The protestors said the Centre’s move would make a lot of locals jobless. The NRL is a profit-making unit and as such, the developments have baffled many. The Numaligarh Refinery Employees’ Union (NREU) sought the intervention of Parliamentarians.

NREU general secretary Binod Gogoi said they would oppose the disinvestment tooth and nail. He said they would petition all MPs of the state and the CM and urge them to take necessary measures in this regard.

The AASU warned of launching a statewide agitation “if the Centre does not rollback” the decision.

“Most employees of NRL are indigenous people who are skilled and they have shown to the world their technical abilities. They will face an uncertain future if the PSU is privatised,” AASU general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi said.

Opposition Congress has lent its support to the protestors.

“The privatization of NRL will hurt the interests of Assam and the Assamese. We appeal to the people of Assam to raise their voice against this anti-Assamese move of the Narendra Modi government,” the party said.

Sonowal, however, expressed ignorance on the Centre’s move.

“The state government hasn’t yet received any communiqué from the Centre. It is only through the media that we have learnt about the disinvestment plan,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bharat Petroleum BPCL
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp