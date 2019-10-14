Home Nation

Court records statement of Unnao rape survivor's uncle in murder case of her father

The witness deposed before District Judge Dharmesh Sharma during in-camera proceedings, the lawyer said.

Published: 14th October 2019 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

People assemble to send across a message of solidarity to the Unnao rape Victim at India Gate in New Delhi.

People assemble to send across a message of solidarity to the Unnao rape survivor at India Gate in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday recorded the statement of the uncle of the Unnao rape survivor in the case of the alleged murder of the woman's father in judicial custody in 2018, said a lawyer.

The woman was allegedly raped by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor.

Her father was allegedly assaulted by Sengar's aides and framed in a case of illegal firearms possession on April 3, 2018.

ALSO READ | CBI drops murder charges against Kuldeep Sengar in Unnao rape survivor's car accident case

He died while in judicial custody on April 9, 2018.

The court had earlier framed murder and other charges against Sengar, his brother Atul Sengar and nine others in the father's murder case.

It has also framed charges against Sengar and co-accused Shashi Singh in the rape case.

Unnao Rape Case Kuldeep Singh Sengar BJP
