Court records statement of Unnao rape survivor's uncle in murder case of her father

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday recorded the statement of the uncle of the Unnao rape survivor in the case of the alleged murder of the woman's father in judicial custody in 2018, said a lawyer.

The witness deposed before District Judge Dharmesh Sharma during in-camera proceedings, the lawyer said.

The woman was allegedly raped by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor.

Her father was allegedly assaulted by Sengar's aides and framed in a case of illegal firearms possession on April 3, 2018.

He died while in judicial custody on April 9, 2018.

The court had earlier framed murder and other charges against Sengar, his brother Atul Sengar and nine others in the father's murder case.

It has also framed charges against Sengar and co-accused Shashi Singh in the rape case.