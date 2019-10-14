Farmers in Maharashtra welcoming CM with suicides is outcome of BJP rule: Sharad Pawar

Home Nation

While Pawar referred to the suicide of an alleged 'farmer' clad in a BJP T-shirt in Buldana, the police have said that the man who committed suicide wasn't a ryot.

Published: 14th October 2019

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday attacked the BJP government in the state over the suicide of a farmer in Buldana district. Pawar was referring to suicide of 38-year-old Raju Talware, who was found hanging from a tree branch at his Khatkhed village in the Buldana district of Western Vidarbha on Sunday before the CM’s rally.

He was sporting a Bharatiya Janata Party T-shirt, with a symbol of the ‘Lotus’ and the campaign slogan "Punha Aanuya Aaple Sarkar" (Let’s re-elect Our Government), distributed by the party to activists ahead of the October 21 Assembly elections.

"Is this a good picture. Don’t you feel that this government needs to be changed," Pawar asked the audience at his rally in Aurangabad on Monday.

"The government has failed to get a good price for the agricultural produce. The BJP had been promising for several years that they will give farmers Rs 7,000 for cotton. However, in past five years they have not been able to give even Rs 5,000. Over and above, the whims of nature is causing them losses and the government has failed to get them compensation for the losses. Due to all these things the farmers are committing suicide," Pawar said.

Referring to the incident in Buldana, Pawar said that, by sporting the BJP t-shirt, the young man has blamed the current dispensation for the farmers’ woos.

Meanwhile, the police have said that the man who committed suicide at Buldana on Sunday was not a farmer. Shergaon police station in-charge Gokul Suryavanshi said, "It is being reported that Talware has committed suicide, however, we are doing further investigation. In our primary investigation, we found that Talware was not a farmer as there was no farmland registered under his name nor in the name of his father."

