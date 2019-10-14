Home Nation

Govt plans tourism revival, stakeholders say lift communication gag first

As a first step, the government on October 7 lifted the security advisory issued on August 2 asking tourists to leave Kashmir.

Published: 14th October 2019 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Image of tourists in J&K used for representational purpose (File | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: After Kashmir lost this tourism season due to the clampdown and shutdown following the scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories on August 5, the state government is eyeing a better tourist season in 2020 and is taking measures to improve the footfall to the picturesque Valley in autumn and winter.

As a first step, the government on October 7 lifted the security advisory issued on August 2 asking tourists to leave Kashmir. The decision has brought some hope to the stakeholders of the tourism industry in the Valley, who have incurred heavy losses in past nearly two months. However, they say this step alone cannot bring tourists back and restoration of mobile and internet services are a must.

Abdul Samad, a hotelier, said the government should lift communication clampdown and restore mobile and internet services so that travellers intending to visit the Valley can remain in touch with their family members.

Another hotelier, Riyaz Ahmad, said, “It is not possible within a few days or months to undo the damage caused by the advisory.” The continuous shutdown and communication clampdown made it difficult for the players to woo tourists to the Valley, he added.

President of the Hotel Association of Kashmir, Asif Burza, too, is sceptical. He said withdawing the security advisory would be helpful but unless communication clampdown was lifted, there could be no revival of tourism. “Tourists will avoid travelling in view of the prevailing situation and continued suspension of mobile and internet,” Burza said.

“Who will prefer to visit the place where from they cannot communicate to their family members?” asked a travel and tour operator. Another tour operator, Zahoor Ahmad, said, “How would we reach out to the intending travellers in view of the communication clampdown? The tour operators need mobile and internet facility to woo the tourists to Kashmir.”

The tour and travel operators recently held a meeting with top government officials chaired by J&K Principal Secretary (Industries, Commerce and Tourism) Navin Choudhary. A tour operator said they apprised the officials about the measures that needed to be taken for the revival of tourism in the Valley. They have demanded restoration of mobile and internet service, five-year tax holiday for the tourism sector, loan waiver to tourist players, and relaxation in GST.

A top official said the government was eyeing a better tourism season in 2020. Terming the lifting of the security advisory as a huge confidence-building measure, the official said it would send a message that tourists were welcome once again in Kashmir.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 Kashmir tourism Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir tourism
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp