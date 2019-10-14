Home Nation

Jamia Millia Islamia student from Kerala commits suicide in southeast Delhi

Published: 14th October 2019 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 09:24 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old student of Psychology at Jamia Millia Islamia allegedly committed suicide at his residence in south Delhi’s Okhla on Monday, police said. 

Identified as Irfan BK, the victim was a native of Kerala and was residing in Okhla Vihar. He was staying with two roommates on the fourth floor of a building in the area, police said. Irfan BK, a first-year student, was pursuing Master of Arts (Psychology) at the university.

 “He committed suicide in his rented accommodation and was rushed to Holy Family Hospital,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, southeast, Chinmoy Biswal said.

“Both his room partners were away. One of them came at around 3.30 pm and found him hanging with the fan. Later, the other roommate arrived and the two took him down,” he added. His post mortem will be conducted on Tuesday after the arrival of his family members, the DCP said, adding that so far no foul play has been suspected.

Meanwhile, a labourer working at Gandhi Smarak Nidhi at Rajghat allegedly committed suicide on Sunday evening. Identified as Raju, the man hung himself with a tree while students of a deaf and dumb school saw him. Later, the police were called. “His body has been sent for post mortem and police have begun the investigation,” a senior police officer said.

