Home Nation

Jharkhand doctor prescribes pregnancy test for men, probe ordered

The doctor denied the claims and alleged that he had been framed as the hospital register maintains the name of the two men’s wives.

Published: 14th October 2019 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Representational Image.

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In a bizarre incident, a doctor at a government hospital in Chatra, prescribed pregnancy tests for men, who were brought to him after they complained of stomach-ache. Though the concerned doctor claimed that he has been framed, the Civil Surgeon has ordered inquiry to get into the details of the matter.

The matter was disclosed after 22-year-old Gopal Ganjhu and 26-year-old Kameshwar Ganjhu, reached a pathology lab where they were told that they have been asked to undergo pregnancy tests. Both the men returned without getting any test conducted on them and narrated the whole incident to others in the village.

The doctor had prescribed ANC, which is conducted to check whether a woman is pregnant or not, along with HIV, HBA, HCV, CBC and HH. When the matter was highlighted in the media, the Civil Surgeon ordered a probe.

"The matter was put to my notice only on Saturday following which, I have ordered the doctor in-charge to look into the matter," said Civil Surgeon Arun Kumar Paswan. It may be a conspiracy hatched by the quacks who don’t want any doctor in this hospital, he added.

However, the doctor denied the claims and alleged that he had been framed as the hospital register maintains the name of the two men’s wives – Amrita Devi and Devanti Devi.

"This is nothing but to malign my image as both the patients had come with their wives, who, instead of entering their own names, registered names of their husbands on hospital prescription. Treatment of the women was done and tests were prescribed accordingly which is also mentioned in the hospital register,” said doctor Mukesh Kumar.

All this confusion erupted due to the wrong entry of names of the two husbands, he added.

Earlier in July, a doctor in East Singhbhum had prescribed condoms to a woman who had complained of stomach pain. When she visited a medicine shop to purchase medicines, she was told that the prescribed medicine on the prescription was a condom.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pregnancy test Jharkhand doctor Civil Surgeon
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp