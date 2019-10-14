Home Nation

Sonia lauds Abhijit Banerjee for winning Nobel prize, Rahul says he helped Congress frame 'Nyay'

Prof Banerjee's and his fellow recipient's work in 'experimental approach to alleviating global poverty' had helped millions across the globe, including India, come out of poverty, Sonia said.

Published: 14th October 2019 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi seen outside a polling booth in New Delhi during Phase 6 of Lok Sabha elections on 12 May 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday congratulated Indian-origin economist and academic Abhijit Banerjee, besides Esther Duflo and Michael Kramer, for receiving the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, while party leader Rahul Gandhi said Banerjee helped the Congress conceptualise its "Nyay" scheme.

"Apart from making the nation of his origin proud by this spectacular achievement, Prof Banerjee's and his fellow recipient's work in 'experimental approach to alleviating global poverty' had helped millions across the globe, including India, come out of poverty. Their methodology, approach and experiments were exemplary and of extreme contemporary relevance. His recognition as a Nobel laureate has delighted every Indian," Sonia Gandhi said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Indian economy on a shaky ground: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee

Congratulating Banerjee, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he had helped the party conceptualise its "Nyay" scheme to help remonetise the economy.

"Congratulations to Abhijit Banerjee on winning the Nobel Prize in Economics. Abhijit helped conceptualise NYAY that had the power to destroy poverty and boost the Indian economy. Instead we now have Modinomics, that's destroying the economy and boosting poverty," he said on Twitter.

ALSO READ | Indian-origin MIT professor Abhijit Banerjee, wife, among economics Nobel winners

The Congress party also tweeted, saying, "Congratulations to Abhijit Banerjee for winning the Nobel Prize 2019. His incredible work in poverty alleviation has made our country proud. The renowned economist was a key consultant for the path-breaking NYAY programme presented by the Congress party."

Congress leader and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh also tweeted, saying, "Delighted that Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo have won this year's Economics Nobel. As Minister of Environment and Forests in 2010, I had asked Duflo to work on market instruments for pollution control. I'm glad that system is now in use in Gujarat." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abhijit Banerjee Sonia gandhi Rahul Gandhi NYAY poverty alleviation
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp