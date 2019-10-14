Stubble burning cases see a spike, Pakistan a culprit too 

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Stubble burning season has started yet again in the states of Punjab and Haryana, and despite all the efforts of various government agencies the number of incidents recorded this year, so far, has gone up as compared to last year.

Punjab so far has recorded 630 cases of stubble burning incidents till October 11 this year, while Haryana recorded 587 stubble burning incidents in the same period.

The phenomenon of stubble burning in the states of Punjab and Haryana affects New Delhi the most as most of the toxic emissions released are carried to the national capital due to the wind direction during this time of the year, which in turn results in the city coming under a thick layer of smog. Incidents of stubble burning in Pakistan as well can be accredited to the deteriorating air quality in New Delhi.

According to satellite images captured on October 8 and 9 at Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), stubble burning is on the rise in Pakistan, particularly in the areas near the international border.

Stubble burning incidents are being reported earlier than usual this year as the sowing of the paddy crop was advanced by seven days in June.

This year 630 incidents have been reported between September 23 and October 11 in Punjab, with 295 incidents being reported from Amritsar alone. 141 incidents were reported on October 10 which is the maximum this year for one day. In the same period last year, 435 cases were reported with a maximum on October 7, with 119 cases.

To counter the menace, the Punjab government has asked Deputy Commissioners to direct absentee landowners, who have leased out their agriculture land to tenants, to ensure that no paddy straw burning takes place on their lands.

While last year a total of 50,479 farm fire incidents were reported in the state, officials are hopeful that the number of incidents will come down gradually as a result of intensive interventions made this year.

In the neighbouring state of Haryana, the maximum cases of stubble burning have been reported from Karnal with 228 incidents in the district alone, followed by Kaithal 128 cases and Kurukshetra 122 among others. Thirty-five cases have been registered against farmers in Karnal alone.

