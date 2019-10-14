Home Nation

VHP denied nod to light ‘diyas’ at Ayodhya’s disputed complex

Divisional commissioner asks VHP delegation to seek Supreme Court's nod to celebrate Deepotsav at the disputed complex.

Published: 14th October 2019 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya, Ayodhya festival of lights

Diwali celebration in Ayodhya in 2018. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Muslim litigants seem to be on the collision course over ‘Deepotsav’, the celebration of the festival of light in Ayodhya. While a delegation of VHP, on Monday, met the Ayodhya divisional commissioner, who is also the receiver of Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid disputed site, to seek permission for lighting diyas at the disputed site on Diwali, Haji Mehboob, one of the muslim litigants in title suit, claimed that if VHP gets the permission, Muslim should also be allowed to offer namaz there.

A delegation of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), comprising seers of Ayodhya and led by Mahant Kamal Nayana Das, the heir apparent to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, met Ayodhya Divisonal Commissioner to seek permission for lighting earthen lamps at the disputed site on the occasion of Deepawali on October 28. After being denied permission, the VHP sources claimed that the leaders may approach the apex court with their plea.

“The entire Ayodhya will be celebrating Deepotsav, then why Ram Lala should be left in dark,” questioned Mahant Nayan Das.

Talking to TNIE, VHP’s spokesman Shahrad Shram said that if the administration can’t allow the parishad to light lamps at the disputed premises, it should alow the 'deep daan' wherein the parishad can hand over the diyas to the administration to be lit by them there.

Divisional Commissioner Manoj Mishra had reportedly told the delegation that he can't permit anything which may break the status quo at the disputed site. “If they want to do anything beyond status quo, they can go to the apex court to get the permission,” said Mishra.

Countering the VHP’s proposal, Mehboob also sought permission on behalf of Muslim parties to offer Namaz at disputed site if VHP was allowed to light Diyas there. Mehboob held a meeting of his community members and said: “The Supreme Court has ordered status quo at the disputed site. No new activity can be allowed there.”

The Supreme Court has ordered a status quo at the disputed site till the final verdict is delivered in the case.

Meanwhile, the security in and around Ayodhya has been spruced up in view of the volatile situation. Section 144 of CrPC has been clamped in the district as the temple town is gearing up for the four-day-long ‘deepotsav’ (from October 25 to 28) and the verdict on the ongoing hearing in Ayodhya title dispute in the Supreme Court likely on November 17. Section 144 will remain in force in Ayodhya till December 10.

