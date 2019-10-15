Home Nation

Airtel to waive rental charges of select users in J&K for service suspension phase

'Airtel Thanks' is an exclusive rewards programme by the telecom operator based on the monthly spends.

Published: 15th October 2019 09:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 09:06 PM

Some 40 lakh postpaid mobile phones have become operational in Kashmir Valley from Monday noon. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said it has resumed postpaid mobile services in Jammu & Kashmir and will waive postpaid plan rental charges during the service suspension phase for its 'Airtel Thanks' customers.

"As per the guidelines of the authorities, Airtel has resumed postpaid mobile services in Jammu & Kashmir. As a special gesture, the company is waiving off postpaid plan rental charges for the service suspension phase for Airtel Thanks customers," Airtel said in a statement.

Eligible customers will be duly notified, it added.

"Airtel remains fully committed to Jammu & Kashmir and will continue to invest in the state to bring world-class telecom and digital services to its customers," the company said.

TAGS
Airtel Thanks Bharti Airtel Article 370 Kashmir Security Sitaution Kashmir Shutdown
