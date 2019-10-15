Ayodhya case: Security for UP Waqf board chairperson Zufar Ahmad Farooqui

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With just a few days left for the verdict in the decade-old Ayodhya land dispute case, the Supreme Court Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to provide security “forthwith” to the UP Sunni Central Board of Waqf chairperson Zufar Ahmad Farooqui as he apprehended threat to his life. Through mediator Sriram Panchu, Farooqui informed the court about the threat to his life.

A five-judge Constitution bench directed the UP government to provide security to Farooqui. The development comes a day after Section 144 of the CrPC, banning the assembly of four or more people, has been imposed in Ayodhya district and surrounding areas in Uttar Pradesh till December 10, in anticipation of the judgment in the case.

The statement came at a time when the hearing in the case has reached its final leg and is likely to be concluded this week, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan appearing for Muslim parties told the bench that, “Your Lordship didn’t ask question to the other side.

All the questions have been asked to us only. Of course, we are answering them.” Opposing the statement by Dhavan, senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, representing deity Ram Lalla, said, “This is unwarranted.” Dhavan’s remark came when the bench said that the idea behind erecting iron railing at the disputed site was to separate the inner courtyard from the outer courtyard.