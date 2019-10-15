Home Nation

DRDO must make fifth Generation AMCA happen: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria

In his address at the 41st DRDO Directors Conference, he also said technology leadership in future would mean it will give us a technological edge over the adversaries.

Published: 15th October 2019 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria (Photo | Twitter)

Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Tuesday praised the Defence Research and Development Organisation for delivering successful weapon system to the IAF in the past and said the DRDO must make the 5th Generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) happen.

In his address at the 41st DRDO Directors Conference here, he also said technology leadership in future would mean it will give us a technological edge over the adversaries.

"Technology leadership is the crux that defines DRDO, should define DRDO. We have a long history of association with the DRDO. In 70s, we were way behind our adversaries and then DRDO stepped in and the very first electronic warfare system that gave us technological parity, not an advantage but parity for sure," he said.

With simple radar warning system and electronic warfare system, it changed the way the IAF took operations and offensives into deep airspaces, the IAF chief said.

"Now the AMCA. It has taken off, it is a DRDO project. And, just because we call it the fifth generation, doesn't mean we limit the technology to the fifth generation, and technology would be fifth and even sixth generation. We just call it fifth generation.

"And, DRDO must make it happen. As not only your pride is at stake, but also of the IAF," he said.

In his message on the Air Force Day on October 8, he had stressed the need to focus on indigenous design and manufacturing and said the IAF is fully committed towards indigenous development of high technology hardware in consonance with 'Make in India'.

"We have started building the LCA (Light Combat Aircraft Tejas) fleet. We already have one squadron operational and five more will be inducted in the near future. The development of indigenous 5th Generation Advanced Multi-role Combat Aircraft (AMCA) has been launched.

"In helicopters, we already operate the Advanced Light Helicopter, and will soon induct the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) 'Made in India'. In Surface-to-Air Missile, we have operationalised the indigenous Akash system and are well on our way to induct more such systems," Bhadauria had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RKS Bhadauria IAF Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft DRDO AMCA
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp