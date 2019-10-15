Felt insulted at Durga Puja carnival hosted by TMC, says West Bengal governor 

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said he felt insulted at the Durga Puja carnival in the city, but asserted that being a servant of the people of West Bengal he would not be deterred to discharge his constitutional duties.

Dhankar claimed that he was "completely blacked out at the programme", organized by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government to showcase some of the big-ticket pujas.

The ruling TMC was quick to hit back, accusing Dhankar of being "publicity-hungry" and acting in a manner that does not "befit a governor".

According to sources, Dhankhar was unhappy with the seating arrangement at Friday's carnival.

He was given a seat from where he couldn't watch the programme properly, they said.

"I felt insulted at the carnival. I am deeply hurt and disturbed. The insult was not to me but to every person of Bengal. They will never digest such as insult."

"I am a servant of the people of West Bengal.

Nothing can deter me from performing my constitutional duties," Dhankhar stated on the sidelines of a programme here.

This is an unusual kind of censorship, he said.

"I was sitting there for four long hours but was completely blacked out. How can you censor me after inviting me? Someone called me to say the incident was reminiscent of the Emergency period.

"I was pained so much that it took me three days to come out of the shock," he maintained.

Accusing Dhankar of "trying to make an issue out of a non-issue", senior TMC leader Tapas Roy said, "Why is he commenting on the matter after a week? He is just publicity-hungry. He is acting in a manner which does not befit a governor," Roy said.

Over 70 prominent community pujas put up a dazzling show on Friday at Red Road, projecting an array of themes and artwork on colourful tableaux during the annual carnival.

The fourth edition of the event, the brainchild of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was attended by her ministerial colleagues, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, officials of different consulates among other dignitaries.