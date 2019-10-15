Home Nation

Good economics points to one direction, Modi government points to another: Chidambaram

The former finance minister, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in a corruption case, congratulated Indian-origin economist Abhijit Banerjee for winning the Nobel Prize.

Published: 15th October 2019 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 09:56 PM   |  A+A-

Chidambaram

Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram produced at the Court in New Delhi. (File Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday attacked the government over the state of the economy, saying "good economics" points to one direction, while the Modi dispensation points to another.

The former finance minister, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in a corruption case, congratulated Indian-origin economist Abhijit Banerjee for winning the Nobel Prize.

"Hearty congratulations to the Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Bannerjee. We remember with gratitude his contribution to the Congress Manifesto," Chidambaram said in a tweet.

ALSO READ | Court allows ED to interrogate Chidambaram in Tihar on Wednesday, arrest him if required

"Listen to what Dr. Bannerjee said yesterday and what Dr. Raghuram Rajan said at Brown University. Good economics points to one direction, Mr Modi's government points to the opposite direction," he said.

Chidambaram's family has been tweeting on his behalf from his Twitter account ever since he was sent to jail.

Banerjee had on Monday said the Indian economy is on a shaky ground and the data currently available does not hold any assurance for the country's economic revival anytime soon.

Rajan had reportedly said at the Brown University that "majoritarianism may certainly for a while win elections, but it is taking India down a dark and uncertain path".

Chidambaram has been critical of the Modi government's handling of the economy and has held demonetisation and "faulty implementation" of GST as the main reasons for the economic slowdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
P Chidambaram Congress PM Modi BJP Abhijit Banerjee
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp