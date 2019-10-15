Home Nation

Harsh measures will alienate people, delay in restoration of normalcy in Kashmir: National Conference

The police on Tuesday arrested half-a-dozen women activists during a march to protest the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into union territories.

Published: 15th October 2019 09:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir clampdown

Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The National Conference (NC) on Tuesday condemned the arrest of party president Farooq Abdullah's sister and daughter during a protest in Srinagar, saying such measures would further alienate the people and delay restoration of normalcy in the valley.

It sought the immediate revocation of detention of political leaders and common citizens, including Abdullah's kin.

Abdullah's sister Suraiya and his daughter Safiya, who were leading a group of women activists, were first detained and later arrested by the police.

The NC said such harsh measures would further alienate the people and delay restoration of normalcy in Kashmir, which was reeling under "fear psychosis and a sense of insecurity" among the people.

"Being kin of former chief ministers should not entail political victimisation, leading to curtailment of liberty and freedom of movement and speech," senior NC leaders said in a joint statement, issued from party headquarters Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan here.

The National Conference leaders expressed regret over the continued detention of political leaders and common citizens, saying the situation had touched the lowest depths and even the liberty of relatives of those in public life was under severe threat.

"The detention of Suraiya Mattoo and Safiya Abdullah Khan, respectively sister and daughter of Abdullah and the aunt and sister of Omar Abdullah, reflect the sad state of affairs the state is in for the past over 70 days," the statement said.

