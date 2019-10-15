Home Nation

I-T department to auction posh Mumbai flat in case against Bofors agent late Win Chadha

The three-BHK flat in the Palacimo residential society will go under the hammer on November 5 at the Air India building at Nariman Point.

Published: 15th October 2019 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

Bofors Canon. | AFP File Photo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax Department will next month auction a flat located in the posh Malabar Hills area of south Mumbai in order to recover over Rs 224 crore dues from Hersh Chadha, son of late Win Chadha, an alleged middleman whose name cropped up in the Bofors deal case.

The three-BHK flat in the Palacimo residential society will go under the hammer on November 5 at the Air India building at Nariman Point.

The tax recovery unit (international taxation) of the department here has issued a 'proclamation of sale' notice with regard to the flat in connection with an alleged tax default case against Hersh Chada, who is also the legal heir of Win Chadha.

Win Chadha died in 2001 at the age of 77.

The CBI had registered an FIR in 1990 against Martin Ardbo, the then president of AB Bofors, Chadda and the Hinduja brothers for probing alleged corruption charges in the purchase of 400 155mm howitzer guns for the Indian Army.

The case had become a political hot potato with the name of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and others being dragged into the scandal after the Swedish Radio on April 16, 1987 claimed that the Bofors company had paid bribes to top Indian politicians and defence personnel to bag the deal.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had also charge-sheeted Chadha who died during the course of this case.

The income tax dues pertain to alleged receipt of commission from Bofors, a Swedish company, by Win Chadha that was allegedly not disclosed by him to tax authorities in India.

The I-T asset sale notice, accessed by PTI, states that a sum of Rs 224,02,34,972 (plus interest amount) is due on "defaulter" Hersh W Chadha as he is the legal heir of Win Chadha.

The flat that is up for auction has been identified as 'E-1, Palacimo, 5th Floor, Silver Oak estate, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Mumbai-400026'.

The department, in the auction notice, has described the rich features of the immovable property stating that it is located in an upmarket residential and semi-commercial posh locality of south Mumbai.

"The area has a good network of roads and many famous landmarks. The coastal road which is coming up will further enhance the connectivity manifold."

"Also, the area has many famous landmarks like Breach Candy Hospital, Breach Candy Club, Mahalaxmi Temple, Sophia College, Amarsons and Tata Gardens," the I-T notice said.

It states that the flat up for auction has a "marbonite floor and a decorative false ceiling, is done with POP (plaster of paris) and has a built-up area of 191.33 sq mtrs."

The department has kept Rs 12.02 crore as the reserve price of the auction and has informed that the buyer of the flat will have to also bear expenses of Rs 28,385 as party of society maintenance bills under various heads.

The taxman has also notified Hersh Chadha, in the same notice, about the auction at his three available addresses in Dubai (two) and in Mumbai and via email.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Win Chadha Bofors Hersh Chadha Income Tax
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp