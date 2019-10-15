Home Nation

Khattar hits out at Congress again, asks why Sonia became president if Rahul wanted non-Gandhi chief

The Haryana Chief Minister also hit out at Congress party saying that they have made huge promises in the polls but these promises but the party won't be able to fulfil the promises.

Published: 15th October 2019 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (File | EPS)

By ANI

JULANA (Haryana): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar whose snark comments on Sonia Gandhi invited the ire of the Congress Party, has again criticised her and the opposition party, three months after its massive defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking at a public meeting here on Monday, Khattar said, "Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post of Congress president and said that the president should be not from the Gandhi family. I thought it was a very good move, but after three months who was made the President?"

Khattar replied to his own question with the phrase 'Wahi Dhaak Ke Teen Pat' (remaining in the same situation).

On October 13 at a poll rally, Khattar had said: "After losing the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi resigned as the Congress president and started saying that the party should get new president from outside Gandhi family,"

ALSO READ | Haryana CM Khattar's dig at Sonia Gandhi's return as Congress chief draws flak

"We thought this was good, to move away from nepotism (parivarvad)... But they spent three months moving around the country in search of a new party president. After three months who became the president? Sonia Gandhi. Khoda Pahar Nikli Chuiya, Vo Bhi Mari Hui. This is their condition," added Khattar.

Khattar also hit out at Congress party saying that they have made huge promises in the polls but these promises but the party won't be able to fulfil the promises.

Khattar further said, "We have a scheme in which the person works for 100 days and get paid Rs 7,000 for that but the Congress has announced that they will give money even if the youth does not work. So they are promoting a habit of freebies among the youth."

"Haryana is known for its hard work and we will not allow our youths to not work and get things for free," he added.

The assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra are scheduled to take place on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manohar Lal Khattar Sonia Gandhi Congress Haryana polls Haryana elections
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp