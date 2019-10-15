Home Nation

Mobile ringtone was never this sweet in Kashmir Valley

People in large numbers visited the BSNL exchange to get their numbers activated by clearing the pending dues. 

A man speaks to his relatives as he walks in Srinagar on Monday, when postpaid connections were restored in Kashmir.

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR:  They finally rang after 71 long days, bringing a bit of smile on their owners’ faces. And the first ring on the inert postpaid instruments came around Monday noon. Mobiles phones had gone silent ever since the Centre imposed a communication blockade on J&K on August 5 after Article 370 was read down. On Monday, connectivity was finally restored to users of postpaid mobile services. 

According to officials, the Valley has 40 lakh postpaid mobile subscribers and 30.30 lakh prepaid subscribers.

“It has come as a major relief to all the people living in the Valley. We were facing grave inconveniences due to the communication blockade. We could not contact our near and dear ones within the Valley and outside. This will at least keep us connected them,” said Javaid Ahmad, a BSNL postpaid subscriber. Another Srinagar resident Aijaz Ahmad said, “Restoration of postpaid mobile services is like a dream come true. Now, we can at least remain in touch with our loved ones”.

But not all postpaid mobiles were functional. “Since internet is down and exchange counters aren’t working, we couldn’t recharge the mobile connections,” another resident said. People in large numbers visited the BSNL exchange to get their numbers activated by clearing the pending dues. A BSNL official said the company is mulling to provide monthly charge waiver of two months to its subscribers. Life of a

Kashmiri is more important: Guv  
“Safety of Kashmiris was more important than mobile services, which were being used by militants for their activities and mobilisation,” J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik said defending the communication blockade 

