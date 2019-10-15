Home Nation

Shiv Sena snubbed as Narayan Rane's MSP merges with BJP

A massive tug-of-war was witnessed between the two allies in the past few days with the Ranes proclaiming Fadnavis would come to campaign in Kankavali.

Published: 15th October 2019 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane

Former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

SINDHUDURG: In a snub to the Shiv Sena, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presided over the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) long-awaited 'merger' with former Chief Minister Narayan Rane's Maharashtra Swabhiman Party (MSP) here on Tuesday.

Simultaneously, Rane and his two sons, BJP candidate from Kankavali Nitesh and former Congress MP Nilesh, also formally joined the ruling party, as the Sena was left fuming.

Going a step further, Fadnavis also addressed an election rally in favour of Nitesh Rane who was the sitting Congress MLA before he quit the party recently, leaving many red faces in the Sena which had bitterly opposed the Chief Minister's visit to Kankavali last week.

A massive tug-of-war was witnessed between the two allies in the past few days with the Ranes proclaiming Fadnavis would come to campaign in Kankavali, and the Sena's ministers dismissively saying it would never happen.

"All eyes were on this (merger) for a long timea It has finally happened today. There is hardly any competition herea The BJP will benefit hugely with the Ranesa¿ entry to the party," Fadnavis said.

He said journalists often asked when was "Rane Saheb" joining? "Rane Saheb is already a Rajya Sabha Member and also our member", Fadnavis said amidst a huge round of applause.

The BJP-MSP merger would have a bearing on the political dynamics of the coastal Konkan region which is considered a support base of the Sena.

The aggressive Narayan Rane served as the Chief Minister for almost a year during the latter part of the Sena-BJP alliance government in 1995-1999, and after it lost power to the Congress-NCP, he became the Leader of Opposition.

However, in July 2005, the late Sena patriarch Bal Thackeray expelled him from the party for revolting against Uddhav Thackeray's authority.

Undaunted, Narayan Rane joined the Congress, became a minister for several years, but was consistently sidelined for his claim to the Chief Minister's post or the state party chief, as he was perceived to be a political threat to the Maratha lobbies in both the Congress and NCP.

Disheartened, he quit the Congress in September 2017 to float the MSP which allied with the NDA. It was supported by the BJP for a Rajya Sabha nomination, and now his party has merged with the saffron party just days before the October 21 Assembly elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narayan Rane Maharashtra Swabhiman Party MSP BJP merger
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp