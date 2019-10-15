Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has a new formula to curb crime in districts

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)

LUCKNOW: Working out a new formula to bring the law and order situation on track in the state, the Yogi Adityanath government has entrusted senior IPS officers in checking crime in each of the 75 districts across Uttar Pradesh.

Under the new formula, the state government has deputed one senior IPS officer as the nodal in-charge in each district across the state.

These officers have been deputed in their respective district on the lines of ministers who have been given the district-wise charge to take care of the implementation of welfare schemes and mitigate people’s problems.

Additional Chief Secretary (Addl CS) Avnish Awasthi released the list of newly-appointed nodal officers for all 75 districts of the state while issuing the orders of their posting here on Tuesday. The IPS officers deputed in each district as nodal officer include those in rank of Additional Director General (Addl DG), IG and DIG.

All these officers will coordinate with the Addl DGPs of their respective zones and IGs in the ranges for effective management of alw and order scenario in the state.

To name a few officers, DGP (Intelligence) Bhavesh Kumar will take care of the state capital Lucknow as its nodal officer. Similiarly  his batchmate and DGP (EOW) RP Singh has been given the responsibility of Aligarh, a communally sensitive district of western UP.

While DGP (Cooperative) AK Panda has been entrusted with the responsibility of Lalitpur in Bundelkhand region, another batchmate of Bhavesh and DGP (Fire Services) Biswajeet Mahapatra will handle Chitrakoot district.

DGP (Jail Administration) Anand Kumar, a batchmate of Panda, will take care of Agra as nodal officer and Addl DGP (ATS) DK Thakur will look after the CM’s constituency of Gorakhpur.

CM Yogi had also convened a meeting of women nodal officers on Tuesday evening wherein he directed them to take special measures to ensure safety and security of girls in their respective districts.

Moreover, giving a special push to issues of education and safety of women, a team comprising three members who will be senior IPS, IAS, PCS, PPS and IFS officers, has been set up in each district. "This is an initiative taken by the Chief Minister to inculcate a confidence in the hearts and minds of women in the state ahead of launching the Kanya Sumangala Yojna for their overall development and welfare," said a senior government official.

