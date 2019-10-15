Home Nation

WATCH | I would tell PM Modi to focus more on women instead of cows, says Miss Kohima 2019 contestant

Miss Kohima 2019 contestant's reply not only took everyone by surprise but also gathered laughs from the audience.

Published: 15th October 2019 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi and Miss Kohima 2019 beauty pageant contest

PM Narendra Modi and Miss Kohima 2019 beauty pageant contest (Photo | PTI and Twitter Screengrab)

By Online Desk

During a recent Miss Kohima 2019 contest, a beauty pageant contestant was asked what she would tell PM Narendra Modi if she was invited for a chat. Her reply not only took everyone by surprise but also gathered laughs from the audience.

On October 5, the Miss Kohima 2019 beauty pageant contest was held in Nagaland’s capital Kohima. And during the Q&A round, 18-year-old Vikuonuo Sachu statement regarding cows became the talking point of the contest.

The beauty pageant contestant said, "If I were invited by the PM (Narendra Modi) of India, I would tell him to focus more on women instead of cows."

Nagaland Post reported that 23-year-old Khrienuo Liezietsu was crowned Miss Kohima 2019, while 19-year-old Khrielievienuo Suohu took the first runner-up spot and 18-year-old Vikuonuo Sachu was declared the second runner-up.

Miss Kohima (Miss Nagaland) is a beauty pageant contest that crowns the most beautiful woman from the state of Nagaland. The contest crowned its first winner in 1989. Since then the beauty pageant show has been held every year, is now in its 30th year.

Meanwhile, during a programme in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura last month, PM Narendra Modi had spoken about the importance of cows in the country.

While addressing the large gathering on September 11th, the PM asserted that “some people created a storm” after his visit to the African last year. During his visit to Rwanda, he donated 250 cows to the villagers there. He even went on to add that it was unfortunate that some people in India were critical against the Centre’s cow conservation policies.

He said, "Some people, if they hear words like 'gaay' (cow) and Om, their hair stands on end. They feel that the country has gone back to the 16th century. Can one talk about rural economy without animals."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Miss Kohima 2019 Miss Nagaland 2019 Narendra Modi cow protection
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp