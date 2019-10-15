WATCH | I would tell PM Modi to focus more on women instead of cows, says Miss Kohima 2019 contestant

By Online Desk

During a recent Miss Kohima 2019 contest, a beauty pageant contestant was asked what she would tell PM Narendra Modi if she was invited for a chat. Her reply not only took everyone by surprise but also gathered laughs from the audience.

On October 5, the Miss Kohima 2019 beauty pageant contest was held in Nagaland’s capital Kohima. And during the Q&A round, 18-year-old Vikuonuo Sachu statement regarding cows became the talking point of the contest.

The beauty pageant contestant said, "If I were invited by the PM (Narendra Modi) of India, I would tell him to focus more on women instead of cows."

Miss Kohima (Nagaland) 2019 beauty pageant contestant was asked:



‘If PM of our country Modi invites you to chat with him, what would you say?"



She replied: “If I were invited by the PM of India, I would tell him to focus more on women instead of cows.” pic.twitter.com/SOh3K3HgdA — Uzair Hasan Rizvi (@RizviUzair) October 14, 2019

Nagaland Post reported that 23-year-old Khrienuo Liezietsu was crowned Miss Kohima 2019, while 19-year-old Khrielievienuo Suohu took the first runner-up spot and 18-year-old Vikuonuo Sachu was declared the second runner-up.

Miss Kohima (Miss Nagaland) is a beauty pageant contest that crowns the most beautiful woman from the state of Nagaland. The contest crowned its first winner in 1989. Since then the beauty pageant show has been held every year, is now in its 30th year.

Meanwhile, during a programme in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura last month, PM Narendra Modi had spoken about the importance of cows in the country.

While addressing the large gathering on September 11th, the PM asserted that “some people created a storm” after his visit to the African last year. During his visit to Rwanda, he donated 250 cows to the villagers there. He even went on to add that it was unfortunate that some people in India were critical against the Centre’s cow conservation policies.

He said, "Some people, if they hear words like 'gaay' (cow) and Om, their hair stands on end. They feel that the country has gone back to the 16th century. Can one talk about rural economy without animals."