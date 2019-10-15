Home Nation

Will be personally following up with Centre on PMC bank issue, says CM Devendra Fadnavis

CM Devendra Fadnavis spoke after releasing BJP's manifesto for the upcoming polls in the state along with BJP working president JP Nadda.

Published: 15th October 2019 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that after assembly elections in the state, he will take up the issue of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank with the centre.

Releasing BJP's manifesto for the upcoming polls in the state along with BJP working president JP Nadda today, Fadnavis said, "We will request the Centre to help depositors get their money back. I will personally be following up on this."

Earlier in the day, a 51-year-old, former employee of Jet Airways, who had deposits worth Rs 90 lakhs in the Oshiwara branch of the PMC Bank, died hours after participating in a protest rally by depositors here on Monday.

The deceased identified as Sanjay Gulati is survived by his wife and two children. He was a resident of Tarapore Gardens, Oshiwara.

PMC Bank depositors on Monday held a protest, outside the city's Esplanade Court, demanding reimbursement of their money.

Last month, the RBI restricted the activities of the PMC Bank for six months and asked it to not grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment or incur any liability, including borrowing of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PMC bank scam Devendra Fadnavis
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp