Will be personally following up with Centre on PMC bank issue, says CM Devendra Fadnavis

MUMBAI: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that after assembly elections in the state, he will take up the issue of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank with the centre.

Releasing BJP's manifesto for the upcoming polls in the state along with BJP working president JP Nadda today, Fadnavis said, "We will request the Centre to help depositors get their money back. I will personally be following up on this."

Earlier in the day, a 51-year-old, former employee of Jet Airways, who had deposits worth Rs 90 lakhs in the Oshiwara branch of the PMC Bank, died hours after participating in a protest rally by depositors here on Monday.

The deceased identified as Sanjay Gulati is survived by his wife and two children. He was a resident of Tarapore Gardens, Oshiwara.

PMC Bank depositors on Monday held a protest, outside the city's Esplanade Court, demanding reimbursement of their money.

Last month, the RBI restricted the activities of the PMC Bank for six months and asked it to not grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment or incur any liability, including borrowing of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits.