Ayodhya dispute should be left to SC to decide upon: Congress

By PTI

NEW DELHI: On a day the Supreme Court reserved its judgement in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, the Congress on Wednesday said the matter was under the court's consideration and should be left to it to decide upon.

After hearing the arguments of the Hindu and the Muslim sides for 40 days, a five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, concluded hearing in the case and reserved the judgement.

The Constitution bench, which started the day-to-day proceedings on August 6 after mediation proceedings failed to find an amicable solution to the dispute, had revised the deadline for wrapping up the proceedings.

Asked about the Congress's stand regarding the Supreme Court reserving the judgement in the case, Congress spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh said, "The case which is under the consideration of the Supreme Court should be left to it to decide upon."

Singh was addressing a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday saw senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan tearing up the pictorial map provided by a Hindu party purportedly showing the exact birthplace of Lord Ram on the concluding day of the marathon hearing in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya.

Dhavan represents Sunni Waqf Board and other Muslim parties.

When asked about the map tearing incident in the court, Singh replied, "We are not the court. The court will consider the matter on the basis of merits and demerits. You should wait for it."