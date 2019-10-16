Home Nation

BJP protest against Chhattisgarh government's decision to replace EVMs with ballot papers

A cabinet sub-committee formed by the Chhattisgarh government reviewed the existing mechanism on local urban body elections and recommended to opt for ballot papers.

Published: 16th October 2019 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Senior BJP leaders handing over the memorandum to Chhattisgarh governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan in Raipur. (Photo| EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The opposition BJP in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday staged a protest against the decision of the Congress government on reverting to ballot papers for the indirect mayoral elections in the urban local bodies polls due later this year

In a clear indication to do away with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), a cabinet sub-committee formed by the Chhattisgarh government reviewed the existing mechanism on local urban body elections and recommended to opt for ballot papers. The ministerial panel also agreed to hold indirect elections for mayors, the decision also taken by the Congress government in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

"The recommendations will now be tabled before the state cabinet for approval”, said the state urban development minister Shiv Kumar Dahariya who further hinted of a possible ordinance on amending the state Municipal Elections Act to facilitate the use of ballot papers in the forthcoming urban local body polls besides the indirect Mayoral elections.

In protest, BJP held a one-day sit-in demonstration in the state capital where the party leaders expressed their concern over the state government’s decision. Voicing their disapproval citing ‘Save Democracy’ the saffron leaders stood united against the proposed decision to conduct the civic bodies’ elections indirectly and through the ballot papers instead of EVMs.

After the protest, the senior party leaders handed over a memorandum to the governor against the decision urging him to not to give consent to the ordinance. Leader of opposition Dharamlal Kaushik called the decision of the cabinet sub-committee against the existing essence of democracy. “It appears the Congress is scared of losing the urban body elections after the poll debacle it faced in the Lok Sabha in Chhattisgarh this year,” he averred.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
EVM Chhattisgarh elections
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp