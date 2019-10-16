Hearing of sexual exploitation case against Chinmayanand adjourned to October 30

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: A magisterial court prosecuting former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand, accused of sexually exploiting a woman student of law college run by his society, on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the case to Oct 30.

The court deferred the hearing after briefly taking it up through video conferencing.

"Chinmayamand had to reach the court for hearing but due to security reasons, the hearing was done through video conferencing," Chinmayanand's lawyer Om Singh said.

He said judicial magistrate Gitika Singh fixed October 30 as the next date of hearing after conducting it briefly.

Chinmayanand is lodged in the jail following his arrest in the case registered against him under section 376C of the IPC, an offence pertaining to the abuse of one's position by a person in authority to "induce or seduce" a woman under his charge to have "sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape".

Chinmayanand also faces charges of stalking under section 354 D, wrongful confinement under S 342 and criminal intimidation under S 506 of the IPC.

The law student's father, meanwhile, alleged his son was not provided security by the administration.

He said he and his wife have been provided security but his son, who has to move out was not provided any security.