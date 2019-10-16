Hoping for best decision in our favour: VHP on Ayodhya case

Home Nation

After hearing the arguments for 40 days of the Hindu and the Muslim sides, the apex court concluded hearing in the politically-sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

A scene outside the Supreme court during the Ram janmbhumi- Babri masjid case hearing in New Delhi on Wednesday. | (Arun Kumar P| EPS)

By PTI

INDORE: VHP international president Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje on Wednesday expressed hope for a "favourable" verdict in the Ayodhya title suit case, hours after the supreme court reserved its order on the protracted litigation.

"The pleas in favour of ownership of Hindus on the disputed land in Ayodhta were presented strongly in the supreme court. We are hoping for a good result. We hope the SC will deliver a very clear verdict in this case," he told PTI.

Kokje, a former judge who had served in the Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan high courts, said this day (October 16) can be termed "historical" in view of the manner in which the Muslim side obstructed the hearing during the trial.

"A chapter of protracted litigation concluded today. In such situation, we are satisfied that an important step has been achieved in the direction of resolving the Ayodhya dispute," Kokje said.

He said like other stake-holders, the VHP, which has been demanding construction of a Ram temple on the disputed land, is hoping for the "best decision in our favour".

"In another scenario, we will demand exploring other options under the Constitution which include construction of the grand temple through legislation," Kokje said.

Earlier in the day, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing Muslim parties in the case, tore up a pictorial map provided by the All India Hindu Mahasabha purportedly showing the exact birthplace of Lord Ram during the hearings in the supreme court.

Referring to the incident, Kokje hailed the five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi for continuing the hearing.

