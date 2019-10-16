Indian Army's 'The Ultimate Run' to honour disabled soldiers and their families

Home Nation

The 'Ultimate Run' is an event dedicated to the Next of Kin who look after the disabled soldiers as a reassurance.

Mayank Singh
NEW DELHI: The Indian Army is organizing a special run for its disabled soldiers and their family members. The activity is to generate awareness about the Next of Kins who look after the disabled soldiers as a reassurance.

According to an army officer, 'The Ultimate Run' is an event dedicated to the Next of Kin and Disabled Soldiers of Indian Armed Forces which will be organised on 19 October at Cariappa (Army) Parade Ground, New Delhi.

About 7500 people have already registered for the run in two categories - five kilometers and ten kilometers. "Ten paraplegic soldiers from the paraplegic centre, Pune, eight Paraplegic soldiers from Delhi and one from the India Reserve Battalion will also be taking part in the 1.2 kilometers long Angel Run,” the officer said.

He also added that they will be accompanied by 15 special children from the Army’s ASHA School for specially abled children. Nine special children will be singing song during the event. 11 Blade runners will also take part with the Next of Kin from Regimental Centre, Air Force and Navy. About 75 Battle Casualties and about 250 NoKs are expected to participate.

In another such initiative towards the NoKs, Indian Army in July allowed the kin of deceased military personnel, spouses, children and parents of winners of gallantry or service awards to wear their medals on the chest while attending homage ceremonies.

