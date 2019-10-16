Home Nation

INX Media case: Delhi court issues production warrant against Chidambaram

The ED also filed a separate plea seeking his 14-day custodial interrogation and the court said that it will take up the matter on October 17.

Published: 16th October 2019 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday issued production warrant against former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by Enforcement Directorate.

The ED informed Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, who issued the production warrant, that it has interrogated Chidambaram in Tihar jail, where he is currently lodged in connection with the INX Media corruption case filed by the CBI, and arrested him.

The court directed the jail authorities to produce the 74-year old senior Congress leading at 3 pm on Thursday.

Advocates Amit Mahajan and N K Matta, appearing for the agency, told the court that the ED officials have also recorded the statement of Chidambaram during interrogation.

ALSO READ | INX Media case: P Chidambaram arrested by Enforcement Directorate in Tihar jail

The ED also filed a separate plea seeking his 14-day custodial interrogation and the court said that it will take up the matter tomorrow.

A three-member team of investigators of the central probe agency arrived at the prison at 8:15 am, and is understood to have grilled him there for about 2 hours.

The arrest has been made under the provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), ED said.

The special court had on Tuesday allowed the ED to interrogate Chidambaram in Tihar jail, and arrest him if necessary, in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

The former Union minister's judicial custody in the INX Media corruption case, which was filed by the CBI, ends on October 17.

Since his arrest on August 21, he had till Tuesday spent 55 days in custody, both of the CBI as well as judicial, in nine spells.

The Supreme Court had on September 5 refused to grant Chidambaram pre-arrest bail in the money laundering case lodged by the ED, saying his custodial interrogation was necessary and that grant of anticipatory bail at this stage will hamper the investigation.

Chidambaram on Tuesday sought bail from the Supreme Court in the INX Media corruption case saying the CBI wants to keep him in custody to humiliate him.

As for the money laundering case, ED's had on Friday moved a plea seeking production warrant of the senior Congress leader.

Chidambaram had also moved a plea to recall its order by which Tihar authorities were directed to produce him before it which was rejected by the court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
INX Media Case P Chidambaram Enforcement Directorate Tihar Jail
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp