Kamal Nath orders all 5 Takhts of Sikhism to be included in MP's Teerth Darshan Yojana

The decision comes in the wake of the union home ministry's order to reopen the 1984 anti-Sikh riot case against Nath.

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo| PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Five Takhts (thrones or seats of temporal authority in Sikhism) will be included in the Mukhya Mantri Teerth Darshan Yojana in Madhya Pradesh to mark the 550 Prakash Parva (birth anniversary) of first Sikh Guru Nanak Dev.

The Takhts to be included in the CM’s pilgrimage scheme, are Takht Sachkhand Sahib in Nanded (Maharashtra), Keshgarh Sahib in Anandpur (Punjab), Damdama Sahib in Batindha (Punjab), Poanta Sahib of Sirmaur and Manikaran Sahib in Himachal Pradesh.

A decision on this was taken at the review meeting of the Adhyatma Vibhag (Spirituality Department) on Tuesday evening, which was chaired by the chief minister Kamal Nath in presence of minister in-charge of the department PC Sharma.

The decision comes in the wake of the union home ministry's order to reopen the 1984 anti-Sikh riot case against Nath.

At the review meeting, Nath said that all the places of faith of different religions in the state should be developed in a planned manner with a view of tourism and budget shall never be a constraint.

He also asked to make arrangements of ‘Sound and Light Show’ at all the famous places, including Ujjain’s Mahakal Temple in the state. 

It was decided in the meeting that schemes for the welfare of Pujaris of Mandirs (temple priests) and their families will also be in place. These schemes will incorporate children’s education, providing help in case of serious illnesses and accidents and insurance cover. A facility of Teerth-Darshan Yatra will be given to the Pujaris and also assistance will be given to them in running Gaushalas (cowsheds).

The CM also instructed for early appointment on the vacant posts of the members of Narmada, Mandakini, Kshipra River Trust, Tapi River Trust and Math Mandir Advisory Committee and various Mandir Committees. 
 

