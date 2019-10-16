Mumbai diary

Home Nation

By Abhijit Mulye
Recognition to Mumbai landmarks
The prestigious UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation programme has honoured three Mumbai landmarks --- Flora Fountain, Gloria Church and Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue. Flora Fountain, restored by conservation architect Vikas Dilawari, got the award under the category “Honourable Mention”. The Award of Merit was given to the Jewish Synagogue restored by Abha Narain Lambah, and Gloria Church restored by David Cardoz and Ainsley Lewis. The recognition will create public awareness about conservation of cultural heritage, the architects said. 

Breakthrough in Metro tunnelling work
With the 20th breakthrough achieved since the work on the project began in November 2017, the fourth stage of over 35 km-long underground Metro 3 project was completed last Saturday. Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) ‘Krishna 2’ completed its task of boring the 590 m tunnel in 130 days. The breakthrough was achieved at the Dharavi metro station site. With this 65 per cent tunnelling work of the total 35.8 km is complete, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation announced. Though the project is expected to take two more years before getting fully operational, the videos of stations have caught imagination of the people and are going viral over social media. Incidentally, the Corporation was in the news over the Aarey fight featuring green activists and state government. 

Poll season and entertainment
Words used to bring colours to the campaign in the bygone days of black and white photographs, wall paintings, and posters. Election campaign today is more colourful. Glossy placards, recorded campaign songs, and jazzy road shows now dominate the election scene. TV and digital media has made the whole campaign fast while increasing its reach manifold. But, then entertainment part of the whole campaign appear to be going up. This was reflected in a recent interview of Maharashtra CM’s wife Amruta. When she was asked to describe a politician, her answer was, “Entertainment…”

Plastic trash chokes Mumbai’s lifeline
Every monsoon, Mumbai’s suburban rail network, the lifeline of the city, suffers from flooding for which plastic trash is rightly blamed. The dumping of plastic waste by the commuters and the people living near tracks came to fore during a cleanliness drive. A whooping 12 tons of plastic waste was collected in under 20 days from September 16 to October 2. To add to it, a train derailment on October 2 at Mahim was caused by plastic waste. While railway administration announced measures to ensure trash is not dumped on rail tracks, its success is doubtful until a mass awareness campaign is undertaken according to NGOs and green activists. 

