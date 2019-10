By PTI

SRINAGAR: A Punjab-based apple trader was killed and another injured in a militant attack in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening, police said.

Charanjeet Singh and Sanjeev were shot at Trenz by 3-4 militants around 7.30 pm, police said.

They were taken to the district hospital in Pulwama in a critical condition.

Charanjeet succumbed to his injuries while Sanjeev's condition is stated to be critical, they said.

This is third such incident in as many days in the Valley.