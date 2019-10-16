Home Nation

Temple construction at Ayodhya from December 6, says BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj

It is logical that temple construction should begin on the date when the structure was demolished, Sakshi Maharaj said.

BJP leader Sakshi Maharaj (Photo | File/PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: As the hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case concludes in the Supreme Court, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sakshi Maharaj has announced that Ram temple construction will begin in Ayodhya from December 6.

Incidentally, December 6 was the date when the Babri mosque was demolished in Ayodhya in 1992.

"It is logical that temple construction should begin on the date when the structure was demolished," Sakshi Maharaj said.

"This dream is being realised due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," he said while talking to reporters in Unnao, his parliamentary constituency.

He said that Hindus and Muslims should come together to help in the temple construction. "The Sunni Waqf Board should accept the fact that Babar was an invader and not their ancestor," he added.

In a related development, another BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has said that it was after his petition that the Supreme Court speeded up hearings in the Ayodhya case.

"Not just Diwali, the nation will celebrate for the entire year because the construction of the Ram temple is a realisation of the dream of millions of Hindus," he added.

