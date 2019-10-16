Home Nation

Will stop water from flowing into Pakistan and bring it to your homes: PM Modi tells Haryana farmers

For 70 years, the water which belongs to India and the farmers of Haryana flowed to Pakistan, he said.

Published: 16th October 2019 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri

PM Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: On the campaign trail for BJP candidates in poll-bound Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reached out to the agrarian masses, saying that India would not allow its water to flow to Pakistan. 

“For 70 years, the water which belongs to India and the farmers of Haryana flowed to Pakistan. Modi will stop this water from flowing into Pakistan and bring it to your homes,” he told a rally in Charkhi Dadri. Farmers of Haryana and Rajasthan have the right over the water that flows to Pakistan. It was not being stopped by the earlier governments. Modi will fight your battle.’’ 

Incidentally, Punjab and Haryana are caught in a dispute for decades over share of water from the Satluj-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal. The apex court had asked the union and both state governments to sort it out amicably. 

Modi also reached out to the voters as he thanked them for the success of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign. “It (the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao) became a movement only due to the active participation of thousands of villages. This Diwali should be dedicated to our daughters and celebrate their achievements,” he said. 

In 2015, Modi had launched this scheme in Panipat. Subsequently, the sex ratio improved to 925 women per 1,000 men from 853 a decade ago.

Reaching out to the rural communities that every year sends a large number of recruits to the armed and paramilitary forces, the PM spoke about his government’s decision to implemented the One Rank, One Pension scheme. “As many as 19 lakh veterans have benefited  as a result of this decision,’’ he said.

At another rally in Kurukshetra, which has a significant Sikh population, Modi  said, he was happy for the Kartarpur corridor project, linking India with the historic Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan. “We are fortunate that we have got the chance to fix the political and strategic failure that happened seven decades ago, to some extent,” he said. 

“The whole country is preparing to celebrate the 550th ‘Prakash Purb’ celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev on November 9. For this, the central government is making all efforts to celebrate the festival globally,’’ the PM asserted. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi PM Modi Haryana polls Haryana BJP Haryana Assembly elections pakistan Haryana farmers
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp