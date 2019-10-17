Assam man, trained by Jamat-Ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, arrested

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam police have arrested a man who was trained by terror outfit Jamat-Ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB). The 25-year-old Azhar Ali aka Azharuddin Ahmed aka Azharuddin Ali was wanted in a 2014 case registered with the state’s Barpeta police. He evaded his arrest all these years.

“He was absconding for the past five years. We were tracking him but he was outside Assam most of the time. On Tuesday, we received intelligence inputs that he was coming to Barpeta (from Telangana). Subsequently, an operation was launched during which he was arrested,” the police said.

Following Ali’s arrest, he was produced in a local court which sent him to seven days’ police remand. Over the past few years, over a dozen people were arrested from Barpeta for their alleged nexus with the terror organisation from Bangladesh.