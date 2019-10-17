Home Nation

Ayodhya case: Hindu priest writes to CJI, seeks action against Rajeev Dhavan for tearing map

Ajay Gautam, a Hindu priest, in his letter to the CJI, has termed as 'offensive' and 'illegal' the act of Dhavan, who was representing the Muslim parties in the case.

Published: 17th October 2019 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 10:16 PM   |  A+A-

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing the Muslim parties in the Ram-Janmbhoomi-Dabri masjid land dispute case

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing the Muslim parties in the Ram-Janmbhoomi-Dabri masjid land dispute case. (Facebook Photo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Hindu priest on Thursday filed a letter petition with Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi seeking to revoke of senior advocate designation of noted lawyer Rajeev Dhavan for tearing a pictorial map purportedly showing the birthplace of Lord Ram during the hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Ajay Gautam, a Hindu priest, in his letter to the CJI, has termed as "offensive" and "illegal" the act of Dhavan, who was representing the Muslim parties in the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, and also sought cancellation of his licence to practise as a lawyer.

ALSO READ | Need Ayodhya settlement, not judgement: Sunni Waqf Board

"That on October 16, 2019 the above named accused tore the holly map. Before the Lordships during judicial proceedings, it is submitted that said news published worldwide by all sources of media about the above illegal and offensive act of the accused," the letter petition said.

It said the act of Dhavan hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Earlier in the day, one of the factions of the All India Hindu Mahasabha (AIHM) wrote to the Bar Council of India seeking action against the senior lawyer for his "highly unethical act" of tearing the pictorial map.

Dhavan had created a flutter in the packed courtroom on Wednesday when he tore the pictorial map provided by senior lawyer Vikas Singh, representing AIHM.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ajay Gautam Rajeev Dhavan Ranjan Gogoi Lord Ram Ayodhya land dispute Ram Janambhoomi Babri Masjid
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp