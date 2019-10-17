Ayodhya to turn into fortress as UP government deploys additional forces

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With the conclusion of arguments in the decades-long vexed Ramjanmabhumi-Babri Masjid title suit in Supreme Court on Wednesday, the district administration of Ayodhya has decided to deploy more forces in the temple town.

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has decided to suspend its ‘Trishul Diksha’ programme, training the young cadres to use tridents, till the SC order.

Moreover, Section 144 of CrPC is already in force in Ayodhya in the wake of Deepawali festivities and also the order anticipated in the imbroglio. The district administration has not left even a patch of the temple town unattended by police personnel. Right from the river Saryu bridge to the narrow

lanes, cops have been deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

READ| All parties in favour of settling Ayodhya land dispute: Mediation panel sources

According to highly placed sources, additional forces have been demanded from the state government for the festive season. As part of the security deployment, the state government will deploy additional 25 SPs, 10 additional SPs, 25 inspectors, 125 sub-inspectors, 700 head constables, 45 female sub

inspectors, 100 female constables and 85 traffic constables.

Besides, six companies of the PAC, two of RAF will be rushed to Ayodhya soon. According to police sources, the administration has prohibited entry of all four-wheelers without passes in Ramkot area – all such roads that lead to the disputed site. Entry would be allowed only on the production of passes issued by SP Vijay Pal Singh.

Security has also been beefed up at the Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth from where the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas operates. The Nyas has been spearheading the Ram Mandir movement across the country.

This year the state government and Ayodhya residents have decided to illuminate the entire temple town with a record 5.5 lakh earthen lamps. However, the deployment of security forces will remain in the city until the Supreme Court delivers the final verdict in the Ayodhya case.

READ | Ayodhya hearing: Muslim parties' lawyer tears pictorial map showing Lord Ram's birthplace in SC

“The decision has been taken with the thought that it should not be misconstrued by any section of society when the Supreme Court is set to deliver its order in the title suit,” said a senior VHP functionary.

Our motive is not to spread a feeling of fear in society. We do not want to send a wrong message of Hindu community trying to scare others,” said Sharad Sharma, VHP spokesman.

As per the sources, the Hindu outfit had been receiving negative feedback about its programme in the wake of the pending SC order. The VHP had started the exercise in September in all districts through ‘Shakti Kendras’.