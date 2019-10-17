Home Nation

Congress not against Savarkar but his Hindutva ideology: Manmohan Singh

When asked about Maharashtra BJP’s poll promise to seek Bharat Ratna for V D Savarkar, Singh said the Congress only opposes Savarkar’s Hindutva ideology.

Published: 17th October 2019 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Dr. Manmohan Singh

Former PM Manmohan Singh (File | PTI )

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: While cutting down on the nationalism narrative being harped by the BJP, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Thursday said that Congress is not against Savarkar. He also stated that the party didn’t oppose abrogation of article 370 from J&K but opposed the way it was done.

"The Congress does not need a certificate of patriotism from anyone, as its record during the freedom struggle is well-known," Dr Singh said, adding that the BJP or its parent RSS were not part of the nationalist movement.

When asked about Maharashtra BJP’s poll promise to seek Bharat Ratna for V D Savarkar, Singh said the Congress only opposes Savarkar’s Hindutva ideology.

Referring to the Hindu Mahasabha leader with a reverential “Savarkar ji”, Singh said former Congress prime minister, late Indira Gandhi had issued a postal stamp in Savarkar’s memory.

READ| Don't think there's any hope of economy reaching USD 5 trillion target by 2024: Manmohan Singh

“(But) we are not in favour of the Hindutva ideology that Savarkar ji patronised and stood for,” Singh said.

While the BJP has been attacking the Congress for its stand on abrogation of Article 370, Singh said that the Congress opposes the “high-handedness” with which it was introduced in the Parliament.

Earning goodwill of the people of Jammu and Kashmir was necessary before such a move, the former prime minister said.

“Congress voted in favour of the move (the abrogation) in Parliament, not against it. Congress feels that Article 370 is a temporary measure, but if a change is to be brought, it has to be with the goodwill of the people of J&K,” he said.

Singh also hit out against the NDA government’s Citizenship Amendment Bill, calling it a divisive move that discriminates against the Muslims by facilitating Indian citizenship for persons of all faiths except Muslims.

He also claimed that for the first time in the history of Parliament such a divisive bill has been tabled.

On the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in Assam, Singh said the BJP expected that it will exclude Muslims, but 12 lakh out of the 19 lakh people who could not establish their citizenship status was Bengali Hindus.

“There is a need to look at things in an objective manner in matters such as the NRC, and while people would want to identify foreign nationals and ensure they do not get any benefits, we need to look at the issue with full sympathy as a human problem," Dr Singh said.

READ| You have had five years, stop blaming my government: Manmohan Singh hits back at NDA

The economist-turned-politician also said that agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) should not be used to settle “political scores”.

The ED, under the NDA regime, has got more powers than ever, and should not be used for political vendetta against leaders of “different hues,” Singh said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manmohan Singh Article 370 Savarkar Hindutva
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp