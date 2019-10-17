Home Nation

'If not Om, then what': Rajnath Singh hits out at Rahul over Rafale puja row

Rahul Gandhi has said that the Defence Minister had gone to Paris to receive delivery of the first Rafale jet because there was 'guilt' in the minds of BJP leaders over the Rs. 59,000 crore deal.

Published: 17th October 2019 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has a ritual gesture onto a Rafale jet fighter during the handover cermony at the Dassault Aviation plant in France's Merignac on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. France has delivered to India its first Rafale fighter jet from a series of 36 aircraft purchased in a multi-billion dollar deal in 2016.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has a ritual gesture onto a Rafale jet fighter during the handover cermony at the Dassault Aviation plant in France's Merignac on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. France has delivered to India its first Rafale fighter jet from a series of 36 aircraft purchased in a multi-billion dollar deal in 2016. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

HARYANA: Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Rafale puja (worship) controversy, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday asked what should he have written on the fighter jet if not "Om", a word with spiritual relevance.

"When I wrote Om on the Rafale jet, people said why did he write (the word). I would like to ask Rahul Gandhi if not 'Om', what should I have written on the aircraft," Singh said at an election rally here in Bhiwani district of Haryana that will go to the polls for 90 Assembly seats in a single phase on October 21.

Rahul Gandhi has said that the Defence Minister had gone to Paris to receive delivery of the first Rafale jet because there was "guilt" in the minds of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders over the Rs 59,000 crore deal for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets, manufactured by Dassault Aviation of France.

At the election rally, Singh also accused the Congress of internationalising the Kashmir issue, saying "it is an internal matter".

"I want to ask Congress leaders where human rights violations are taking place. Human rights violations were taking place when terrorist activities were occurring (in Kashmir). Why did you not speak at that time?" the senior BJP leader asked Congress.

"I want a reply from Congress. Kashmir is our internal matter. Will there be a discussion on it in other countries...Will you be discussing Kashmir matter in other countries?" he said.

Many people have lost their lives in terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

"They (Congress leaders) have created a strange situation. What has happened to them? It seems they have lost their minds," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rafale puja controversy Rahul Gandhi Rajnath Singh Haryana Assembly elections
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp