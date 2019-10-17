Home Nation

Kartarpur corridor work slow on Pakistan side

Work is on in full swing on the Indian side, a site visit revealed. However, the main passenger terminal is still under construction.

Published: 17th October 2019 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Work being carried out for the Kartarpur Corridor

Work being carried out for the Kartarpur Corridor

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

GURDASPUR: The online registration of pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, is expected to begin on October 20, officials said on Wednesday. They said the government is mulling on the option of making the application process completely online. 

While construction work is going on in full force, work on large portions of the corridor is yet to be done, a site visit revealed. Authorities, however, said that the project will be completed on time. 

Chairman of the Land Port Authority of India and Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs Govind Mohan said, “75 per cent work is complete and we will finish the remaining work within 15 days”.
The main passenger terminal building, where immigration officers will scan the passports of pilgrims, is still under construction. A four-lane highway that will connect the ‘zero-point’ for the onward journey into Pakistan is yet to be completed. 

While India has constructed a bridge that goes up to the zero line, the construction of the bridge on the Pakistani side has been deferred. Mohan said an alternative road, a ramp-up to the zero point is being made. 

Government officials, however, said that Pakistan has committed to India to build the bridge over the last mile within the next six months.

The slow progress of the work in Pakistan could be seen from the Indian side. Pakistan will provide transportation up to zero point to pick up the pilgrims on their side of the facilitation centre and then drop them back.

Officials said a “state-of-the-art” passenger terminal of this magnitude takes around 18 months to build but it is being readied within five months. 

Sailendra Ajri, vice president of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, the contractor of the project, said 1,832 labours are working in multiple shifts and 58 heavy-duty cranes are also engaged. Once the geometric roof is put on the passenger terminal, most of the work will be done, Ajri said.

If all goes well, both countries will sign an MoU after which the registration process will begin. The Kartarpur corridor is expected to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on November 8. India has proposed that the first group of pilgrims should cross over to Pakistan on November 8. 

The MHA is also planning to boost mobile connectivity along the Kartarpur corridor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kartarpur Pakistan Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur corridor
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp