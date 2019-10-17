Home Nation

Memorial stones spark row in Manipur as Kukis accused of distorting history

In Manipur, there are issues over ownership of land principally among Meiteis (Manipuris), Nagas and Kukis.

Published: 17th October 2019 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

The empty main road of Andro town in Manipur. (Photo| Aishik Chanda/ EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: In the Northeast, nothing is more conflicting than the different sense of history that each community fiercely claims to be true.

One such tipping point was reached in Manipur among not just communities but also the state government over memorial stones commemorating the Anglo-Kuki uprising of 1917-19. The contentious words used by the Kukis on the memorial stones were: “In defence of our ancestral land and freedom”. 

In Manipur, there are issues over ownership of land principally among Meiteis (Manipuris), Nagas and Kukis. As the Kukis used the words ancestral land, not only did the Nagas immediately react, even the state government objected.

As several Naga and Meitei organisations erupted in protests, the Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex social organisation of the Kukis, and the Anglo-Kuki War Centenary Commemoration Committee agreed to remove the words “ancestral land” and instead use, “In defence of dignity and freedom”. They also agreed to use the words “Anglo-Kuki rebellion” instead of “Anglo-Kuki war”. The agreement was made during a meeting with Chief Minister N Biren Singh. 

The two organisations demanded that October 17 be declared as a restricted holiday as a mark of respect to the Kuki martyrs who laid down their lives in the fight against the British. The CM said the government had not yet taken any decision on it. Another demand of the Kuki organisations was the setting up of a memorial site for the martyrs in Greater Imphal.

Earlier, the Tangkhul Naga Long, which is the apex social organisation of the Tangkhuls, had insisted on the deletion of the words “ancestral land”. Similarly, the All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur had also raised an objection. It said the use of the words inscribed on the memorial stones was a distortion of history. It argued that it was not the ancestral land of the Kukis.

The Naga Students’ Union Delhi (NSUD) too accused the Kuki organisations of distorting history.

“The Kukis are non-indigenous recent Immigrants to Manipur…The name Kuki was heard for the first time in Manipur between 1830 to 1840 AD…They fled and arrived in Manipur as they were driven northwards by powerful tribes of Burma,” the NSUD said.

The United Committee Manipur (UCM), an influential organisation of the Manipuris, said the misinterpretation of a “rebellion” as “Anglo-Kuki war” was “condemnable” and “disappointing”.

“If the Naga claims the land as its own, if the Kuki claims the land as its own and if the Meitei makes the same claim, then there is no future for Manipur,” the UCM said in a statement.

However, the Kuki National Organisation (KNO), which is a conglomerate of several Kuki insurgent groups that signed the suspension of operation agreement with the government, said, “Objections do not change history.”

“They have every right to object but objections do not change history. History is a fact that cannot be rewritten. That it was a war is a fact of history and it is 100 years old. It is documented world over. It is there in the British Library in London, for example,” KNO spokesman Seilen Haokip told this newspaper.

“Our forefathers had fought the British imperialists when they came and tried to invade our country. Only the Kukis had put up a fight and for three years. Who else had risen up against the colonialists?” asked the KNO leader.

He added, “The fight against the British was in defence of our ancestral land”. Meanwhile, the concluding day’s function on Thursday was to have been inaugurated by the CM but he did not show up.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Biren Singh Anglo-Kuki uprising
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp