MeToo: Kolkata theatre professor Sudipto Chatterjee accused of rape by college student

By Online Desk

KOLKATA: A third-year college student in Kolkata has accused a 55-year-old prominent theatre professor of rape and sexual abuse. The survivor took to Facebook to narrate the details of the incident.

The accused, Sudipto Chatterjee, has taught at several universities in India, US and UK including the National School of Drama and the Heritage Academy.

As per reports, students staged a protest inside the college campus on Thursday demanding justice for the woman.

She alleged that Chatterjee was a serial offender and filed a police complaint along with another survivor. "I filed an official complaint with the institution against this rapist on Monday (14th of October, 2019). Today, (i.e, Wednesday, 16th of October, 2019), I was called for a meeting at the college and during the same meeting the authority had informed me that Sudipto Chatterjee had ‘apparently‘ submitted his resignation yesterday (i.e, Tuesday, 15th of October, 2019)," she wrote on Facebook.

After her post went viral, two other women have spoken up against Chatterjee. The accused professor, as per the college, has resigned from his post.

According to the authorities, Chatterjee was called by the college's human resources department after the student complained and was told that the college had zero tolerance for sexual abuse, reported NDTV.

The college also reconstituted its internal complaints committee on Thursday as the earlier committee did not have a student representative as required by UGC guidelines.