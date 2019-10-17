Home Nation

BSF jawan killed, another injured in firing by Bangladeshi troops along West Bengal border

The jawan killed in the shooting was identified as head constable Vijay Bhan Singh and he hailed from Chamaroli village in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

HC Vijay Bhan Singh who died of bullet injuries.

By Express News Service

KOLKATA:  A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed and another injured on Thursday after a Bangladeshi border guard opened fire on them during a ‘flag meeting’ along the international border of the two countries in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

The incident, apparently triggered by the “high-handedness” of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), led to tension between the two sides with BSF chief V K Johri calling up his counterpart Major General Shafeenul Islam over a hotline.

A statement issued by S S Guleria, deputy inspector general, south Bengal frontier, BSF, said the incident took place under the Kakmarichar border post of the BSF in Murshidabad district when a force party approached BGB personnel, standing at a riverine in the middle of the Padma river, to resolve an issue linked to Indian fishermen.

Officials said the trouble arose when the BGB personnel held three Indian fishermen who were allowed by the BSF to fish within the international border, that runs through the middle of the 3-km-wide Padma river. The BGB team had released two fishermen but held back one of them.

This was when the BSF post commander of the 117th battalion, a sub-inspector, took a 6-member party on a motor-boat to resolve 
the issue.

“Around 10.30 am, the post commander along with five troopers in a boat approached the BGB patrol in the water channel. During flag meeting, BGB patrol did not release the Indian fisherman and also tried to cordon the BSF troops. Sensing the situation worsening, the BSF party started returning immediately when BGB troops opened fire. Head constable Vijay Bhan Singh received bullet injuries on his head and the constable, who was the boatman as well, received bullet injuries on his right hand,” Guleria. 

Both injured BSF personnel were evacuated to the nearest medical facility. Singh succumbed to injuries and was declared dead on arrival at the local healthcare centre.

The injured constable was taken to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, Behrampore. The first of its kind incident is an aberration and efforts are being made to ensure that the situation does not deteriorate, officials said.

Fisherman not released at flag meet

