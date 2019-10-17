Home Nation

Savarkar was first to call 1857 mutiny as India's first war of independence: Amit Shah

He spoke on the political future of the nation and also took the opportunity to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making India regain national respect in the world.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo| PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Calling upon the Indian historians to re-write nation’s history afresh putting it in right perspective instead of blaming it on "English and left-wingers", Union Home Minister Amit Shah said it was high time to remember and document 200 historical figures and 25 empires who were not meted with justice in the pages of history.

While inaugurating a two-day international seminar here on 'Guptvanshak-Veer: Skandgupta Vikramaditya' at the Banaras Hindu University on Thursday, Shah brought the reference of Veer Savarkar into his discourse and credited him with naming the 1857 revolt as the First War of Independence.

“Had it not been Veer Savarkar, we would have known the 1857 struggle as merely a revolt. It was Savarkar who gave the name 'First War of Independence' to the 1857 'kranti',” he said.
 
Shah’s remarks came two days after the Maharashtra BJP unit promised that it would urge Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on VD Savarkar drawing strong reactions from the opposition camp.

"Let’s not get into the controversy of what was written earlier. Let’s move ahead and write out glorious history afresh,” he exhorted the historians.

Shah expressed his regrets that the present generation was not aware of the contributions and valour of Skandgupta Vikramaditya because of lack of documentation of ancient history.

While dwelling at length on the role and relevance of famous ruler of the Gupta Dynasty, Skandagupt Vikramaditya, he said it was the golden era of India history.

"Respect for the country has increased under him. The world pays attention to our point of view. The world listens when our PM speaks on international developments," Shah said.

