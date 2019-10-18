96 per cent of Maharashtra BJP manifesto promises met: Report

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A report by a BJP think tank says that 96% of the promises made to the people in the 2014 Maharashtra BJP’s Manifesto have been fulfilled. It attributes the success to the existing synergy between the Central government and Maharashtra, which helped bring about rapid development and progress.



Releasing the Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC) report, BJP vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said, the Fadnavis-led government provided stability to the state which created an environment to unleash economic transformation.

“The Maharashtra government was thus able to fulfil over 96% of the promises that were enumerated in the 2014 manifesto. The remaining initiatives promised are in stages of implementation,” said the BJP leader. He said good governance has been the guiding principle of the BJP government. It gave Maharashtra stability and created an environment where social and economic transformation could achieved.

Talking about Maharashtra’s flagship scheme for water conservation ‘Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan,’ he said over 18,000 villages were pulled out from water-deficit situation to water-surplus status, despite the fact that the state faced a severe drought in the last century.PPRC Director Sumeet Bhasin explained the government’s endeavour in boosting the infrastructure projects in the state, saying, “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis himself was closely engaged in the process.”

FRA may be a deciding factor in Assembly poll



The Forest Rights Act may play an important role in the upcoming assembly election of Maharashtra with livelihoods of people depending on it, points out an analysis by advocacy group Community Forest Rights-Learning and Advocacy.



The analysis shows 211 of the total 288 constituencies have potential of FRA as an electoral factor. The state will go to polls on October 21, with the result set to come out on October 24